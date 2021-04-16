Armenia’s Sarkissian: We have no choice but to have very active, very “fighting” foreign policy

Armenia is a small country surrounded by four neighbors, and in such cases you have to be very active, more energetic, especially in the field of foreign policy, to compensate for or balance your size. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday stated this in Tbilisi, Georgia, speaking with Armenian reporters.
"We [Armenia] have no choice but to have a very active, very ‘fighting’ foreign policy. This policy must be pursued across the spectrum, from superpowers to small countries, particularly in our region, particularly with friendly countries. (…). Of course, diplomacy must work actively also with non-friends, even enemies," Sarkissian added.
"We must work every day even with the best friends, prove our friendship with them, and strive to get what we want," the Armenian President stressed in particular.