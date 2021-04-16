News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Georgia offers to become platform between Yerevan and Baku, says Armenia’s Sarkissian
Georgia offers to become platform between Yerevan and Baku, says Armenia’s Sarkissian
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

We must be able to show the world that we are strong even after a war; losing in war is one thing, losing in life is another. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday stated this in Tbilisi, Georgia, speaking with Armenian reporters.

"We [Armenia] must take defeat seriously, stand up, and move forward together. You cannot win in life if you are divided," he added in particular.

The President noted that during his official meetings in Georgia, he presented in detail Armenia's views on the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. "Of course you cannot forget about our captives and detainees [in Azerbaijan]. Unfortunately, they [the Azerbaijanis] use their [i.e., these POWs] lives, their captivity as a playing card by the adversary; this is inadmissible under any international law. (…). Of course, we talked about regional cooperation. It is very important to take steps so that stability reigns in the region, whereas stability will be almost impossible without an equitable and final solution to the Artsakh issue," Sarkissian said.

And touching upon the Georgian president’s proposal to become a platform for dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian President said: "It is not the first time that the Georgian side offers to be the platform where the parties can negotiate. It is a sincere proposal, albeit it is not yet clear to me who and what should be negotiated. Before talking about any serious interstate negotiations, the other side must first show at least a basic human attitude. Even if you are an enemy and an adversary, you should not close the roads for future dialogue."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose
For five months now, the Razm.info team has been trying to compile a single list of the fallen…
 Victoria Nuland: US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh
According to Nuland, the...
 Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region
Indeed, Georgia is concerned about...
 Karabakh Defense Army releases list of another 193 Armenian soldiers who fell in the war
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagonro-Karabakh) has...
 Armenian ruling party MP: Armenia should have its own 'black list' and start with Matthew Bryza
Hovhannisyan is certain that the time has come for...
 Armenia President: Let them return our boys, girls first before talking to Azerbaijan about anything
Sarkissian was also asked whether in his opinion US President Joe Biden will use the word "genocide" in his April 24 message…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos