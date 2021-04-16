Georgia offers to become platform between Yerevan and Baku, says Armenia’s Sarkissian

We must be able to show the world that we are strong even after a war; losing in war is one thing, losing in life is another. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday stated this in Tbilisi, Georgia, speaking with Armenian reporters.

"We [Armenia] must take defeat seriously, stand up, and move forward together. You cannot win in life if you are divided," he added in particular.

The President noted that during his official meetings in Georgia, he presented in detail Armenia's views on the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war. "Of course you cannot forget about our captives and detainees [in Azerbaijan]. Unfortunately, they [the Azerbaijanis] use their [i.e., these POWs] lives, their captivity as a playing card by the adversary; this is inadmissible under any international law. (…). Of course, we talked about regional cooperation. It is very important to take steps so that stability reigns in the region, whereas stability will be almost impossible without an equitable and final solution to the Artsakh issue," Sarkissian said.

And touching upon the Georgian president’s proposal to become a platform for dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian President said: "It is not the first time that the Georgian side offers to be the platform where the parties can negotiate. It is a sincere proposal, albeit it is not yet clear to me who and what should be negotiated. Before talking about any serious interstate negotiations, the other side must first show at least a basic human attitude. Even if you are an enemy and an adversary, you should not close the roads for future dialogue."