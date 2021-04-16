Armenia justice minister hosts two dozens of employees of Karabakh's state bodies

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan today hosted two dozens of employees of nearly ten state bodies of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who are in Armenia to become familiar with the work of various public administration institutions on the spot in order to invest their knowledge and gained experience in Artsakh.
The Ministry of Justice reports that most of the questions of the public servants concerned the international legal procedures undertaken in regard to the war crimes that Turkey and Azerbaijan committed during the 44-day war in Artsakh and the deepening of cooperation of the state bodies of both Armenia and Artsakh.
In regard to the international legal procedures, Minister Badasyan presented the activities that Armenia is carrying out and touched upon the agreements reached during his working visits to Artsakh for strengthening of the ties of employees of state bodies of both Armenian states and implementation of sector-specific reforms through combined efforts.