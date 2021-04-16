Armenia Constitutional Court rules to dismiss case proceedings based on ex-Prosecutor General's application

Based on the application of ex-Prosecutor General of Armenia Gevorg Kostanyan, the Constitutional Court adopted a decision to dismiss the case proceedings under the case for determining constitutionality of part 1 of Article 135 (Basis for Execution of Preventive Measures), part 1 of Article 202 (Grounds and Procedure for Impleading as the Accused), part 2 of Article 259 (Search for the Accused), part 2 of Article 394 (Decisions Made by the Appellate Court) of the Criminal Procedure Court of Armenia, as well as parts 2 and of Article 308 (Misuse of Official Power) and part 3 of Article 75 (Exemption from Criminal Liability as a result of Expiry of the Statute of Limitation) of the Criminal Code of Armenia, as reported Spokesperson of the Constitutional Court Eva Tovmasyan on her Facebook page.

The decision will be posted on the website of the Constitutional Court within a three-day period.

As reported earlier, on April 6, based on Gevorg Kostanyan’s application, the Constitutional Court decided to resume case proceedings. Based on the application, the Court rendered a procedural decision to resume case proceedings in order to conduct additional studies under the case of determining the constitutionality of the mentioned articles of the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Armenia.