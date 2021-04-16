News
Artsakh parliament speaker welcomes statement of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Artsakh parliament speaker welcomes statement of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Welcoming the April 13 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, we believe that against the background of complex regional events, it offers new opportunities and an updated agenda, the speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Artur Tovmasyan noted.

The statement, in particular, says: "The issues raised in the statement show that the co-chairmanship has full control of the situation, accordingly proposing its own solutions. It is important that the co-chairs will pay special attention to achieving a final comprehensive and stable settlement of the conflict based on elements and principles known to the parties, which also implies updating the documents and decisions previously discussed by the co-chairs.

The statements are especially significant against the background of the words of the President of Azerbaijan that the conflict has been resolved. We welcome the readiness of the co-chairs to resolve post-conflict humanitarian priorities, in particular with regard to the return of prisoners of war and other detainees. We expect that the co-chairs, having confirmed their mediating mission in the settlement of the conflict, will restore the previous practice of regional visits and discussions, including to official Stepanakert, which will significantly contribute to the process of the conflict settlement. We attach great importance to the raising by the co-chairs of the issues of preserving the religious and cultural heritage, their inclusion in the agenda, which is relevant against the background of the policy of extermination carried out by Baku in the Armenian territories temporarily controlled by Azerbaijan.

We hope that the relevant international structures will cooperate with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in the direction of resolving this issue. We hope that the co-chairs will pay special attention and condemn new manifestations of Armenophobia on the part of Azerbaijan, in particular, the recent opening of the so-called "War Booty Park", which has no analogues in world reality.

Once again, we highly appreciate the role of the Russian Federation in the implementation of the institute of peacekeeping in the Republic of Artsakh, as well as the consistent policy of its participation in a unified format of co-chairmanship. We believe that the separate and active efforts of Russia to resolve the conflict can be supplemented by the capabilities of the United States and France in the direction of solving problems."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
