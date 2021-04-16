News
News
Karabakh President visits Police of Armenia, grants posthumous awards to 70 policemen
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today visited the Police of Armenia. Greeting the guest, Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan recalled the policemen who fell in the 44-day war for a free and independent Artsakh and for the homeland.

As reported the Police of Armenia, the attendees respected the memory of the fallen policemen with a moment of silence.

By the decrees of the President of Artsakh, medals were granted to several policemen who had participated in the 44-day war.

Harutyunyan granted posthumous awards to the 70 police officers of Armenia who died for the homeland.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
