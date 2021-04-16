Karabakh President visits Police of Armenia, grants posthumous awards to 70 policemen

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today visited the Police of Armenia. Greeting the guest, Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan recalled the policemen who fell in the 44-day war for a free and independent Artsakh and for the homeland.
As reported the Police of Armenia, the attendees respected the memory of the fallen policemen with a moment of silence.
By the decrees of the President of Artsakh, medals were granted to several policemen who had participated in the 44-day war.
Harutyunyan granted posthumous awards to the 70 police officers of Armenia who died for the homeland.