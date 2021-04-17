FBI launching new investigation in connection with China government

FBI Director Christopher Wray told Senate Intelligence Committee members that the agency is opening an investigation into various Chinese government actions every 10 hours, The Hill reported.
“We're opening a new investigation into China every 10 hours, and I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time," Wray said at the committee’s annual worldwide threats hearing.
“We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government,” he added.