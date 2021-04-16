Armenia and Georgia Presidents exchange tweets

Presidents of Armenia and Georgia Armen Sarkissian and Salome Zourabichvili exchanged tweets upon Sarkissian’s return to Yerevan.
“I wish the President of Armenia a safe return. Our two peoples have a long history that brings us close together. Our objective is to establish relations between the future generations of the Georgian and Armenian peoples,” Zourabichvili tweeted.
“I returned home safely, inspired with mind and heart. I am thankful for the nice and constructive visit. In reality, we need to combine our efforts and work more persistently in order to turn our peoples’ dreams into a reality effectively,” Armen Sarkissian tweeted in response.