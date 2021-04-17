Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan seeking first woman candidate on his electoral list

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: [Ex-President] Robert Kocharyan is looking for the first woman candidate on the [electoral] list [of his for the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20].
Although there was information that his daughter managed to write the name of her friend Arpine Hovhannisyan [former National Assembly vice speaker and ex-Minister of Justice] in that honorable place, Kocharyan prefers to include not so much a political but a cultural figure [in his electoral list].
He is very meticulous in the matter of compiling his list, and he might not include some of his once comrades-in-arms in the list. More accurately, some of them will end up on [Homeland Party leader]] Artur Vanetsyan's list.
The thing is that although they do not see a Kocharyan-Vanetsyan bloc as expedient, believing that they will be targeted by their opponents as the criminal case against Kocharyan was initiated when Vanetsyan was the director of the NSS [National Security Service], they believe that the 2 political forces are fighting for the same purpose and can form a post-election bloc.