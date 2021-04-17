News
Saturday
April 17
News
Saturday
April 17
Newspaper: Armenia delegation to face hard battles at PACE
Newspaper: Armenia delegation to face hard battles at PACE
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: A regular session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is scheduled for next week, in which Armenia’s delegation will participate in full.

From today the MPs will leave for Strasbourg, where, according to our information, they are going to fight hard battles to discuss the issue of Armenian prisoners of war [in Azerbaijan] again on the PACE agenda and to draw the attention of the international community to this issue.

Let us recall that such an unsuccessful attempt was made once, but the international community, instead of the issue of Armenian captives, preferred to discuss the issue of poisoning of Russian opposition figure [Alexey] Navalny.

Our people hope that this time Europe cannot turn a blind eye to this problem, especially since the barbarity of Azerbaijan is already striving for cosmic infinity, as evidenced by the military trophy "park" that has opened [in the Azerbaijani capital Baku].
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
