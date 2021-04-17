Iran actions on uranium enrichment do not benefit talks, says Biden.

President Joe Biden on Friday said Iran's decision to enrich uranium at 60% is not helpful and counter to the agreement the countries made under the Iran nuclear deal, but said he is pleased the country continues to engage in indirect talks with the United States, CNN reported.
"We do not support, and do not think it's at all helpful, that Iran is saying it's going to move to enrich to 60%. It is contrary to the agreement," Biden said during a news conference in the Rose Garden.
"We are, though, nonetheless, pleased that Iran has continued to agree to engage in discussions, indirect discussions with us and with our partners on how we move forward, and what is needed to allow us to move back into the (Iran deal) so we're part of it again ... without us making concessions we're just not willing to make." Biden added.
Also, Biden said he thinks it is premature to make a judgment as to what the outcome of the talks will be, but the countries are still talking.