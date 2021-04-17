Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results Friday

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen yielded no results Friday in the Vorotan (Kubatlu) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This was reported by the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
Search operations are in progress Saturday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region.
The total number of remains found, or transferred by Azerbaijan, ever since the ceasefire in November 2020 has not changed during the last three days, and is still 1,542; according to preliminary data, 27 of them are of civilians, and the rest—of the participants in the military actions.