News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results Friday
Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results Friday
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen yielded no results Friday in the Vorotan (Kubatlu) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This was reported by the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Search operations are in progress Saturday in the Varanda (Fizuli) region.

The total number of remains found, or transferred by Azerbaijan, ever since the ceasefire in November 2020 has not changed during the last three days, and is still 1,542; according to preliminary data, 27 of them are of civilians, and the rest—of the participants in the military actions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos