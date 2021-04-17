News
Saturday
April 17
870 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
870 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 870 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 207,973 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed.

Also, 24 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,859cases.

Nine more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 978 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,056, the total respective number so far is 187,256, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,880.

And 5,290 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 931,583 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
