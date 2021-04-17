The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the “meddling and irresponsible comments” from the Arab League and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) members, Tasnim reported.
Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Friday that such anti-Iranian stances are aimed at derailing the technical talks about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) underway in Vienna.
Khatibzadeh said the PGCC states should take into account the dangers of hundreds of Israeli nuclear warheads and Tel Aviv's refusal to join the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
The Iranian MFA spokesperson’s comments came after PGCC Secretary General Nayef Al-Hajraf sent letters to the foreign ministers of the permanent members of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, saying the nuclear talks in Vienna must address the concerns and interests of the Persian Gulf countries to enhance security and stability in the region.
Also, Al-Hajraf stated that Iran’s announcement of its plan to ratchet up uranium enrichment is a dangerous and worrying indicator for regional and international security.