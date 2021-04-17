Armenia premier speaks in Vayots Dzor Province (PHOTOS)

Ignoring the captives' parents, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday went to Vayots Dzor Province for pre-election meetings. Armenian News-NEWS.am learns about this from the Telegram channel of Mediaport.
"Two days ago, the parents and relatives of the captured servicemen from Shirak Province had blocked the entrance to the provincial hall for about 70 hours, demanding that Nikol Pashinyan come to the province and answer the question: when he will have their children returned [from Azerbaijan]. And Pashinyan did not go. But today he is making pre-election speeches in Vayots Dzor Province—mostly in front of young children," Mediaport wrote.
Political scientist Gagik Hambaryan also posted a photo on Facebook from Pashinyan's current Vayots Dzor visit, where a large number of children also are participating in the meeting with him.