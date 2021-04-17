Catholicos, Artsakh President discuss challenges facing Karabakh Armenians

ETCHMIADIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Saturday received Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the latter’s information system informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They discussed the challenges facing the Armenians of Artsakh and the steps being taken to overcome the consequences of the second Artsakh war. In this regard, the interlocutors highlighted the need for the combining of the national potential and efforts in support of the people of Artsakh.
During the talk, reference was made also to the Mother See’s programs toward the spiritual care and support of the Armenians of Artsakh, in particular, to the families of the fallen, captive servicemen, and the missing.
Also, Karekin II and President Harutyunyan noted the measures being taken by the Armenian Church to preserve the historical, cultural and spiritual heritage in the now-occupied territories of Artsakh, and to stop the Azerbaijani encroachments upon and atrocities against them.