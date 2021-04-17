Armenia independent MP: Sotk gold mine workers continue blocking road, railway leading to it

Workers of the Sotk gold mine continue blocking the motorway and the railway leading to the mine. Taguhi Tovmasyan, an independent MP of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook.
"The employees of the mine have applied to me, complaining that they have been receiving an incomplete salary for several months, and they were informed that due to the reduction of mining volumes, it is not possible for them to receive the amount of the previous salary. The employees find out only at the end of the month how much they will be paid. Moreover, 4-5 times less than the salary previously received. (…).
Understanding, of course, the existing difficulties in the post-war phase, I expect all those in competent circles and with any leverage to consider [this] issue first (…).
We are obligated to stand with our compatriots working under the watchful eye of the enemy [i.e., Azerbaijan], a few meters away from them. (…).
PS. As I have repeatedly raised an alarm, about 300 employees of the mine have been laid off, as most of the mine area is [now] under Azerbaijani control," Tovmasyan added in particular.