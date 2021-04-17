Armenia army ex-first deputy chief sues President, PM

Former first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, of Armenia, Tiran Khachatryan has filed a lawsuit against President Armen Sarkissian and PM Nikol Pashinyan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the DataLex Judicial Information System.

With this lawsuit, Khachatryan asks the court to consider unlawful Arshak Karapetyan’s appointment, by virtue of law, as First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

To note, with another lawsuit, Tiran Khachatryan asks the court to annul the presidential decree dismissing him from the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces

Tiran Khachatryan has filed a respective lawsuit also against Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

Prior to the aforesaid appointment, Arshak Karapetyan was PM Pashinyan's adviser, and recently—and at the premier’s suggestion—President Sarkissian appointed him as First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

And before being appointed an adviser to Nikol Pashinyan, Arshak Karapetyan had served as Head of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; a position he held during the four-day war in April 2016. But later in the same year, Karapetyan was sacked by then President Serzh Sargsyan.