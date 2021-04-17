News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia army ex-first deputy chief sues President, PM
Armenia army ex-first deputy chief sues President, PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, of Armenia, Tiran Khachatryan has filed a lawsuit against President Armen Sarkissian and PM Nikol Pashinyan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the DataLex Judicial Information System.

With this lawsuit, Khachatryan asks the court to consider unlawful Arshak Karapetyan’s appointment, by virtue of law, as First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

To note, with another lawsuit, Tiran Khachatryan asks the court to annul the presidential decree dismissing him from the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces

Tiran Khachatryan has filed a respective lawsuit also against Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan.

Prior to the aforesaid appointment, Arshak Karapetyan was PM Pashinyan's adviser, and recently—and at the premier’s suggestion—President Sarkissian appointed him as First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

And before being appointed an adviser to Nikol Pashinyan, Arshak Karapetyan had served as Head of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; a position he held during the four-day war in April 2016. But later in the same year, Karapetyan was sacked by then President Serzh Sargsyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party on call made by ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff
Former chief of the General Staff of the...
 ArmLur.am: Armenia army General Staff ex-chief issues statement
Gasparyan addressed the parliament speaker and the heads of its factions…
 Armenia police apprehend "Alternative Municipality of Yerevan" initiative member, snatch red balloons from her
The gathered citizens started chanting...
 Police officers block street at parliament side entrance in Yerevan
No protesters came yet...
 Opposition urges to immediately gather at building of Armenian parliament
There is a large gathering of police forces on Demirchyan Street...
 Armenia ex-PM: Erdogan and Aliyev will give Nikol Pashinyan money ahead of elections, he will distribute funds
Touching upon the war, Bagratyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos