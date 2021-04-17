News
Baku has “unique” interpretation of OSCE Minsk Group further mission goals
Baku has “unique” interpretation of OSCE Minsk Group further mission goals
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The only mission of the OSCE Minsk Group is to "force Armenia to fulfill the points of the trilateral statement." This is noted by deputy speaker Ali Huseynli of the Azerbaijani parliament.

According to him, the mission of the Minsk Group has ended as a format for settling the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict, as "there is no more conflict; it was resolved as a result of a counter-offensive operation by Azerbaijan."

"The conflict is no more, Azerbaijan has secured its territorial integrity, there are a number of issues that need time to be addressed. The only useful activity of the OSCE Minsk Group today is to force Armenia to fulfill the points of the trilateral statement," Huseynli said.

To note, however, Armenia has carried out all the points which Azerbaijan refuses carry out. Baku not only does not comply with the point on the return of Armenian POWs, but, also, has opened criminal cases against them, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.

A conflict is not considered resolved in accordance with international law until the signing of the respective peace treaty. Therefore, all citizens of the conflicting parties who end up in the territory of the other party are considered POWs.

The Armenian side does not consider the conflict resolved and demands the de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh and the clarification of its status.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
