Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 70 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed.

At present, 39 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 5,582 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 715 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,599 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 23,037 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
