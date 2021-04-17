News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Qatar intends to host COVID-free World Cup
Qatar intends to host COVID-free World Cup
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Qatar's foreign affairs minister said on Saturday his country is ready to host the World Cup next year and has been in talks with vaccine providers to ensure all attendees are vaccinated, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported, according to Reuters.

"Right now there are programs under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the World Cup. We will be able, hopefully, to host a COVID-free event," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who is also deputy prime minister.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had said in February that the World Cup matches would play to full stadiums in Qatar next year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million
The true number is believed to be significantly higher due to possible cover-ups from governments...
 Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,599 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 870 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 33 more coronavirus patients have died, but nine of them—from some other illnesses…
 Germany's Merkel receives first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine
The German government has recommended limiting...
 Blinken calls on countries to invest another $2bn in UN-backed coronavirus vaccine program
“To beat this pandemic, we need to aim much higher,” said the US Secretary of State…
 India confirms 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
The rise in the number of cases in India has continued for the 36th day...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos