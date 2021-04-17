PM: We cannot say there is complete justice, fairness in Armenia today

We cannot say that there is complete justice and fairness in Armenia today. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday stated this in Rind village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province.
"In general, the cornerstone formula of justice and fairness is that it is better for the guilty to remain free than for an innocent person to end up in prison. You can always catch the guilty and hold him accountable; eventually, justice will prevail. But if you put an innocent person in prison for five years and then it turns out that he is innocent, you will not bring back those five years; justice will no longer be restored for him," Pashinyan explained.
Also, the PM stated that there have never been fewer people in Armenia’s prisons than now, and this means that not all the guilty are in prison, but there are no innocent people in the country’s prisons today.