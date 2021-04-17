Pashinyan: There will be parliamentary elections in Armenia in near future

There will be parliamentary elections in Armenia in the near future, and you can judge, by your vote, whom we [the incumbent authorities] have not judged. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday stated this in Rind village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province.

"That is also a trial. On June 20, 2021, each of you can judge whom you think we should have judged and could not judge. You can judge us, too, the others, too, and I am convinced that the Armenian people will judge fairly.

We are going to the [snap] parliamentary elections for two reasons, as the situation has been very difficult since November, they were telling us, 'You are clinging to power.' But we were maintaining the power that belongs to the people, and we have no right to give power to the first one. We are holding snap parliamentary elections fore one purpose: to hand over to you the power [we] received from you. You will decide who you will delegate to that power later," the PM said.

Pashinyan added that he will step down as PM at the end of April, after that the parliament will not elect a premier twice, then the parliament will be considered dissolved, and then snap parliamentary elections will take place.

He stressed that during this period the other political forces will not nominate a PM candidate. "Now there is a lot of talk that they will change the power during that time; they cannot. If such an attempt is made, the parliamentary majority will elect me prime minister, and the topic will be closed," Nikol Pashinyan stressed.