News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million
Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Amid failures in the global vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in countries such as Brazil, India and France, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed a staggering 3 million people, AP reported.

The true number is believed to be significantly higher due to possible cover-ups from governments, as well as many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

While vaccination campaigns in the United States and the United Kingdom have been successful, where citizens and businesses are beginning to reflect on life after the pandemic, many countries are lagging, imposing new lockdowns and restrictions as the number of cases of the virus rises.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Qatar intends to host COVID-free World Cup
The country’s foreign affairs minister said on Saturday…
 Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,599 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 870 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 33 more coronavirus patients have died, but nine of them—from some other illnesses…
 Germany's Merkel receives first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine
The German government has recommended limiting...
 Blinken calls on countries to invest another $2bn in UN-backed coronavirus vaccine program
“To beat this pandemic, we need to aim much higher,” said the US Secretary of State…
 India confirms 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
The rise in the number of cases in India has continued for the 36th day...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos