Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million

Amid failures in the global vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in countries such as Brazil, India and France, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed a staggering 3 million people, AP reported.
The true number is believed to be significantly higher due to possible cover-ups from governments, as well as many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China in late 2019.
While vaccination campaigns in the United States and the United Kingdom have been successful, where citizens and businesses are beginning to reflect on life after the pandemic, many countries are lagging, imposing new lockdowns and restrictions as the number of cases of the virus rises.