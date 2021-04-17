French citizens refuse to leave Pakistan despite embassy call

The French community in Pakistan decided to stay in response to the embassy's call to leave the country, AFP reported.
Following the Francophobic riots waged by an extremist Islamic party this week, the French embassy has called on its citizens to leave the country, but most have chosen to stay.
In a short three-line email accompanied by the words urgent, the embassy in Islamabad advised its citizens and French companies to temporarily leave Pakistan due to serious threats.
The letter, which did not indicate the nature of the risks, caused shock and horror among several hundred French communities.
The embassy announcement came after several days of violent protests organized by the Islamic radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). During the riots, four police officers were killed.
TLP has been behind several rallies against France following a statement by President Emmanuel Macron defending the right of Charlie Hebdo magazine to reprint cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.