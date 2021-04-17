Karabakh emergency service: Another body found during search Saturday

STEPANAKERT. – Another body was found as a result of Saturday’s search operations carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli) region, which is now out of Artsakh's jurisdiction. This was reported by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency Situations.
The Artsakh rescuers retrieved the remains of this Armenian soldier and transferred it to the Stepanakert forensic medical expertise bureau, after which it will be transferred to Armenia for identification.
Thus, a total of 1,543 bodies have found, or transferred to the Armenian side, from the Artsakh territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan ever since the cessation of hostilities.