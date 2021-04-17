News
Sunday
April 18
China accuses Japan and US of interfering in China's internal affairs
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China has accused Japan of taking steps to deal a blow to political trust between the two countries.

In response to the talks between the leaders of the United States and Japan and their comments on the issues of Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo issued a statement in which it warned Japan against actions contributing to the deterioration of bilateral relations, TASS reported.

The embassy's statement regrets that the Japanese side has taken some negative actions on issues related to China, thereby seriously damaging political confidence between the two sides and hampering efforts to develop bilateral relations.

The Chinese side also noted that the talks and joint statements by the leaders of Japan and the United States contained unfounded accusations against China, were gross interference in China's internal affairs and a violation of its territorial integrity.
