US and Japan to work together on 5G
US and Japan to work together on 5G
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga agreed to work together on the rapid development of 5G communication technologies to prevent China from dominating the global market, the New York Times reported.

The agreement to jointly develop 5G is the result of one of the previously agreed tasks ahead of the first personal visit of the Japanese prime minister to the White House during the Biden administration. Yoshihide Sugi's appearance in the Rose Garden was proof that Biden was able to maintain international relations with Japan.

Biden noted that the two countries will work together in different areas, including promoting secure and reliable 5G networks, a technology that promises to revolutionize the speed and usefulness of cellular connections in factories, rural areas, and other hard-to-reach places.

Biden's advisers warned that if the United States does not engage its allies in a race to catch up, the results could be disastrous for national security, with more and more global Internet traffic and conversations going through Beijing-controlled channels.

Japan and the United States will spend $ 2 billion on a joint project to develop alternative networks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
