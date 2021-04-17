Emmanuel Macron intends to negotiate with Vladimir Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron will soon hold talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported, referring to the Elysee Palace communique.
On Friday, Macron received his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace. On this occasion, Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Ukraine, the communique says.
Noting the difficulty of reaching an agreement on Donbass issue and the risks of military escalation, Macron pointed to the need to comply with the Minsk agreements and search for a lasting political solution to the conflict.