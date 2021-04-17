Farewell ceremony for Prince Philip takes place in UK

The funeral at Windsor Castle began as soon as Prince Charles and Prince William arrived with their wives to support the Queen today as she says goodbye to her husband, Daily Mail reported.
The marriage of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip lasted 73 years - they have four children, eight grandchildren, and their 11th great-grandson is due to be born soon. All children and grandchildren are present at the funeral, but not great-grandchildren.
In sunny Windsor Castle, abandoned and out of the crowd, the quadrangle was filled with orchestras playing the prince's favorite songs and hymns.
The troops stood with their heads bowed as the Land Rover with the coffin drove into the quadrangle, and the military bands played the music chosen by the Duke himself.
Prince William and Harry made their first public appearance together in over a year today, reuniting at their grandfather Philip's funeral.
The ceremony is broadcast on British television and is held in accordance with antiviral safety regulations.