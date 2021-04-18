Zakharova responds to Czech Republic's expulsion of Russia diplomats

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova has responded to the Czech Republic’s expulsion of Russian diplomats.
According to RIA Novosti, Zakarova particularly stated that Prague is well aware of what will happen after such ‘tricks’, yet failed to provide details about the possible response actions.
On April 17, the Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats who worked for Russia’s special services which Prague suspects of taking part in the organizing of the explosion that took place at the ammunition storage room in Vrbetica in 2014.