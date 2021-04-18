Iran says talks in Vienna are on right track

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who leads Iran’s team of negotiators in the latest round of meetings to revive the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, said the talks appear to be on the right track, Tasnim reports.
“After days of intensive talks, it appears that we are now on the right track. But difficult way to go,” Araqchi said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday night.
“Too soon to predict the result. Expert Groups continue their hard work of clarifying important questions,” he added.
Speaking to reporters in Austria on Saturday, Araqchi said, “Today, almost three days after the JCPOA Joint Commission started its work, we once again convened a meeting of the Joint Commission to review the progress of talks held so far both in the field of sanctions removal and nuclear issues.”
“It seems that a new understanding is being developed and there is now common ground among all (the sides) on the final goal,” he added.
Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal -Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany- have convened a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna to weigh plans for the US’ return to the accord and the removal of the sanctions on Iran