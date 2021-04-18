Armenia opposition MP: PACE Chairmanship and Bureau approve discussion on Armenian POWs

Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan posted the following on her Facebook page:
“The Chairmanship and Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) approved discussion on the issue of Armenian prisoners of war
Tomorrow marks the launch of the Spring Session of the PACE, and at the initiative of several political groups, the issue of Armenian prisoners of war will be discussed.
The issue of Armenian prisoners of war will most likely be held on Tuesday.
For the most part, the political forces have consensus over the fact that Azerbaijan is grossly violating international law by not delivering the Armenian prisoners of war.
Azerbaijan’s cynicism, Armenophobic statements and the fascist military trophy exhibition of the Armenian Armed Forces finally brought the international community to its senses, and we Armenians must do everything we can to make sure the outcome of the discussions is very specific, that is, all prisoners of war must be released as soon as possible.
Of course, the Azerbaijani delegation is going to do everything it can to not allow the discussion, but this will surely not work out this time.”