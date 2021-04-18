Armenia Ombudsman: Certain officials have distorted notions of their status

I’m following the events unfolding in the Supreme Judicial Council. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan told reporters today, touching upon the termination of powers of Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Ruben Vardazaryan.

When told that the authorities’ next target will be the Office of the Human Rights Defender, Tatoyan stated the following: “Currently, there is no process liked to the mandate of the Human Rights Defender and in regard to the Supreme Judicial Council. If there is any application or issue, the Office of the Human Rights Defender will deal with it. The Human Rights Defender fully performs its function and is an institution protected by constitutional guarantees.”

Tatoyan stressed that the Human Rights Defender exercises its powers, stands with the people and will continue to do so. “Unfortunately, in Armenia there are certain officials who have distorted notions of their status and have almost no responsibility. Taking into consideration the fact that they are undermining solidarity in the country and violating human rights with their unlawful actions and irresponsible behavior, the Office of the Human Rights Defender records those officials’ Facebook posts and sends them to the Police and the National Security Service,” he said, adding that those officials’ irresponsible behavior is further escalating tension.