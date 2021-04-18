Armenia opposition MP on upcoming discussion on Armenian POWs in the PACE

Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Melkumyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Dear compatriots,
We’re currently in Strasbourg. On Tuesday at 6:30 Armenia time, the discussion on the issue of Armenian prisoners of war will be launched during the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. On that day, we need to succeed in changing the situation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.”