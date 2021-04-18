News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia PM chairs consultation in Dilijan, discusses current economic situation and future plans
Armenia PM chairs consultation in Dilijan, discusses current economic situation and future plans
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation at the Training and Research Center of the Central Bank in Dilijan, as reported the press service of the Government.

“Today we will discuss the current economic situation, as well as our future actions and strategy,” Pashinyan stated.

Issues related to the country’s economic policy, the prospects and opportunities for economic recovery, the digitization agenda, the priorities of the tax policy, the tax-budgetary policy and key issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia Deputy PM: Government succeeded in ensuring country's fiscal stability
“Frankly, Armenia is close to...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Deputy premier: Finished products worth $220mn were imported to Armenia from Turkey
Prior to the ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin to Armenia…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 67 matters on the agenda…
 Deputy PM: Armenia government has been working under state of emergency
Grigoryan presented the government's activity report for 2020 at Thursday’s parliament sitting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos