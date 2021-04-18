Armenia PM chairs consultation in Dilijan, discusses current economic situation and future plans

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation at the Training and Research Center of the Central Bank in Dilijan, as reported the press service of the Government.

“Today we will discuss the current economic situation, as well as our future actions and strategy,” Pashinyan stated.

Issues related to the country’s economic policy, the prospects and opportunities for economic recovery, the digitization agenda, the priorities of the tax policy, the tax-budgetary policy and key issues.