News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Greece can't overlook its discord with Turkey
Greece can't overlook its discord with Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Greece can’t overlook its discord with Turkey over territorial disputes in the Mediterranean and other issues, and even though this is a difficult decision, it’s not impossible. This is what Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicos Dendias told Kathimerini.

According to him, although the negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are held in a good atmosphere, there is no common view on several issues. He stated that the demarcation of the exclusive economic zone of Greece and the continental shelf in the Aegean Sea and Mediterranean with Turkey must be hinged on international law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos