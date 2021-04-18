Greece can’t overlook its discord with Turkey over territorial disputes in the Mediterranean and other issues, and even though this is a difficult decision, it’s not impossible. This is what Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicos Dendias told Kathimerini.
According to him, although the negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are held in a good atmosphere, there is no common view on several issues. He stated that the demarcation of the exclusive economic zone of Greece and the continental shelf in the Aegean Sea and Mediterranean with Turkey must be hinged on international law.