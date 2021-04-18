Iran unveils two advanced defense systems

Two advanced homegrown defense systems were unveiled during the parade of units of Army Air Defense Force on the occasion of April 18, National Army Day of Iran, Mehr reports.
"Zolfaqar" and "Shadhid Majid" are the two advanced defense systems that were showcased in today's parade.
"Zolfaqar" low-altitude air defense system is equipped with mechanized multi-launcher system while ‘Shahid Majid’ defense system consists of electro-optical fire control system and dual-launcher mounted on domestically-made Aras vehicle.
The two advanced and sophisticated defense systems have been tasked with countering the low-altitude targets especially cruise missiles.