Alaska to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

The US State of Alaska will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to tourists arriving and departing the state through four of its biggest airports starting June 1, Governor Mike Dunleavy said, ADN reported.
“The idea is that we have access to vaccines, so why not use them? So this is what we’re saying to our tourists: If you come to Alaska—and this will start on June 1—if you come to Alaska, you get a free vaccination,” he said.
The vaccinations will be offered at the Anchorage, Juneau, Ketchikan and Fairbanks airports, said Heidi Hedberg, director of the Alaska Division of Public Health.
She said a “soft rollout” will take place for five days at the end of April in Anchorage to judge interest.
The vaccination program is part of a broader effort to encourage Alaska tourism.