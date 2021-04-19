News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Alaska to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Alaska to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The US State of Alaska will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to tourists arriving and departing the state through four of its biggest airports starting June 1, Governor Mike Dunleavy said, ADN reported.

“The idea is that we have access to vaccines, so why not use them? So this is what we’re saying to our tourists: If you come to Alaska—and this will start on June 1—if you come to Alaska, you get a free vaccination,” he said.

The vaccinations will be offered at the Anchorage, Juneau, Ketchikan and Fairbanks airports, said Heidi Hedberg, director of the Alaska Division of Public Health.

She said a “soft rollout” will take place for five days at the end of April in Anchorage to judge interest.

The vaccination program is part of a broader effort to encourage Alaska tourism.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
17 people arrested in Helsinki protest against Covid restrictions
Fourteen of them were fined for violating police orders while two others—for not obeying the rules.
 Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy as much as possible due to coronavirus
Saying that the variants of Covid-19 in Brazil have been more aggressive in pregnant women…
 Karabakh confirms 7 coronavirus cases
Overall, Artsakh has confirmed...
 Armenia confirms 547 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths
In the past day, there have been...
 Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million
The true number is believed to be significantly higher due to possible cover-ups from governments...
 Qatar intends to host COVID-free World Cup
The country’s foreign affairs minister said on Saturday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos