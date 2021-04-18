Czech citizens pour ketchup on walls of Russia Embassy in Prague

On Sunday evening, a few citizens of the Czech Republic poured ketchup on the walls of the Embassy of Russia, and according to the, the ketchup should have symbolized the blood shed by those who died in the warehouse of Vrbetic in 2014 (the law-enforcement authorities of the Czech Republic suspect Russia’s special services of organizing the explosion).
Later, police apprehended seven citizens. A case on administrative offence has been launched against them, and preliminary investigation is underway, TASS reports.