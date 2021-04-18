News
Sunday
April 18
News
Sunday
April 18
Armenia PM, Anna Hakobyan express condolences on occasion of death of Vartan Gregorian
Armenia PM, Anna Hakobyan express condolences on occasion of death of Vartan Gregorian
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan have sent a condolence message on the occasion of the death of President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Vartan Gregorian.

Armenian News-NEWS.am presents the condolence message:

“On behalf of myself and my wife, Anna Hakobyan, I express condolences to the family, relatives, friends and partners of renowned intellectual Vartan Gregorian on the occasion of his death.

Vartan Gregorian was one of the most brilliant and recognized representatives of the Armenian Diaspora of the past decades. He lectured at a number of US universities, after which he became President of the New York Public Library, the President of Brown University and ended his career as President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. He dedicated his entire life to the development of education and science in the United States and the strengthening of recognition and mutual trust of peoples and cultures, and he received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.

As a great patriot, Vartan Gregorian was always involved in the life of the Armenian American community. It is not by chance that Vartan Gregoryan, born to an Armenian family in the Iranian city of Tabriz and studying at Armenian schools in Beirut, he was linked to his people starting from his prime and lived for Armenia and Armenians. It was the temperament of a genuine Armenian intellectual and humanist that helped him become one of the co-founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative in the final years of his life.

Vartan Gregorian served as a role model for many Armenians in Armenia and abroad, and his absence will be a great loss for our people. Anna and I remember our meetings with the exceptional Vartan Gregorian cordially and with great impressions.”
