US nurse charged for threatening to kill Vice-President Kamala Harris

A US nurse is charged for threatening to kill Vice-President Kamala Harris in a number of videos that she sent to her husband who is in jail.
Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, sent her husband five 30-second videos and two photos.
"The videos generally depict Phelps complaining and speaking angrily to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others,” the complaint copy was quoted by CNN. “However, in these videos, Phelps also made statements about killing Vice President Harris.” "Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already,” the complaint quoted Phelps as saying one of the videos.
In another video, the accused said, "I'm going to the gun range. ... I swear to God, today is your day you're gonna die. 50 days from today, mark this day down. "According to the complaint, Phelps was angry at the time about Kamala Harris becoming Vice President but that she is "over it now.""Phelps expressed how she believes Kamala Harris not actually 'black' and how during inauguration Kamala Harris disrespectfully put her hand on her clutch purse instead of the bible."