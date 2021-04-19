News
Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy as much as possible due to coronavirus
Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy as much as possible due to coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Brazil has warned women to postpone pregnancy until the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed, saying that the variants of the coronavirus in Brazil have been more aggressive in pregnant women, CNN reported.

"If possible, (the women should) postpone the pregnancy a bit to a better time so that (they) can have a more peaceful pregnancy," Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Brazilian health ministry Raphael Camara said. "We cannot say this to those who are 42, 43 years old, of course, but for a young woman who can, the best thing is to wait for a little," he said during a press conference.

Brazil is second only to the US in terms of Covid-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 368,749 deaths and more than 13.8 million cases. Cities across the country have been hit hard by a recent surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, fueled in part by new variants believed to be extra contagious and some Brazilians' disregard for social distancing precautions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
