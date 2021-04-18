Russian NTV federal television prepares report on Pashinyan's visit to Moscow

The Russian NTV federal television channel has prepared a report on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Moscow as part of the “International Pilorama” comedy show. TV host, film director and public figure Tigran Keosayan presented Pashinyan’s visit with irony and imitated him in the news feed.
In particular, after the TV host reported that President of Russia Vladimir Putin has met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Keosyan stated the following: “It’s rather difficult to not meet an Armenian in Moscow. Although the holidays of May are ahead of us, Pashinyan has already arrived with barbecue. As he prepares to resign, he wanted to touch upon the vacancies of barbecue makers in one of the markets of Moscow without exerting any pressure.”
After the TV host stated that Pashinyan had self-isolated before his visit to Moscow, Keosayan stated the following: “Everyone in Armenia was dreaming that nobody came out from Pashinyan’s self-isolation. This was followed by a report on the Putin-Pashinyan meeting.” Keosayan described it as “a report on how Putin justified an Armenian.”