Slovakia President supports Czech government's actions to expel Russian diplomats

President of Slovakia Zuzanna Chaputova on Sunday expressed support to the Czech Republic for its decision on expelling 18 employees of the Embassy of Russia, TASS reports.
Chaputova particularly stated that Slovakia is closely following the processes regarding the case of the alleged actions of foreign special services against the Czech Republic that led to deaths and major devastations in Vrbetice. “We support the Czech Republic and its actions,” Chaputova said.
Yesterday the Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 diplomats who are suspected of collaborating with Russian special services. The Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs suspects Russian special services of organizing the explosion in Vrbetice in 2014.