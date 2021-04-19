Cost of copper is growing by over 1%

The price of copper is growing markedly on Monday morning on the strengthening of hopes for the recovery of the global economy after the COVID-19 pandemic due to the acceleration of vaccination rates, Prime reported.
On the Comex, May copper futures rose 1.35% to $ 4.2 per pound.
As a result of trading on Friday at the London Metal Exchange (LME), the cost of a ton of copper for delivery in three months decreased by 0.79%, to $ 9211, aluminum - by 1.03%, to $ 2315, zinc - by 0.3%, up to $ 2856 per ton.