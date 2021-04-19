Trump slams Biden's plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized incumbent President Joe Biden's plan to complete the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September 11, Newsweek reported, citing Trump's statement.
On Tuesday, the White House announced its intention to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and by September 11. The withdrawal will be carried out in full coordination with allies and partners.
Trump, in turn, noted: "I wish Joe Biden wouldn't use September 11th as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan."
The former US leader outlined two reasons why Biden's chosen date should not be used. The first was that "we can and should get out earlier" as 19 years in Afghanistan is "far too much and way too long." He also noted that he made "early withdrawal possible by already pulling much of our billions of dollars of equipment out" and reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to fewer than 2,000 from 16,000.
The second factor Trump referred to was that September 11 is "a very sad event" and the "positive" moment of bringing troops home would take away from the "day of reflection."
He noted the need to remember and honor this date as a sign of respect for everyone who died that day. Trump urged Biden to stick as much as possible to the date he set as President of the United States.