Armenia legislature approves several amendments to laws

During today’s session, the National Assembly of Armenia approved several amendments to laws in the second and final reading, including the laws on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Granting Tax and Customs Privileges within the scope of the Dilijan International School Program and on making amendments to the Law on Military Service and Status of Serviceman, the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Land Code and related laws and the law on making amendments to the Law on Local Self-Governance.