Karabakh Parliament Speaker expresses condolences on death of Ashot Shmavonyan

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today sent a telegram of condolence on the occasion of the death of flagman of the National Association of Armenian Veterans and Resistance Fighters of France Ashot Shmavonyan, as reported the National Assembly of Artsakh.

The telegram reads as follows: “I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of my friend, prominent French-Armenian figure, hero of the battle for the liberation of Artsakh and friend-in-combat Ashot Shmavonyan, who fought with Monte Melkonian (Avo) and supported him during the war in Artsakh, as well as the death of his beloved wife.

Shmavonyan made great contributions to the preservation of the value system of the Armenians in France. He dedicated his entire life to the defense of the Armenian Cause and made tremendous contributions to recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the independence of Artsakh.

The brave son of the Armenian nation was a vigorous military figure of the French army and one of the leaders of the Armenian national liberation movement that began in the Diaspora in the 1970s. The merit of the great patriot during the first war in Artsakh is unforgettable. He also stood with Artsakh and the Armenian people during the 44-day war in 2020 with his humanitarian and charity programs.

We are certain that the bright memory of the great Armenian will always remain and our people will always remember him with pride and gratitude. His passing is a great loss for the Armenian people. We express our sincere sorrow and support to his children, relatives and friends.”