COVID-19: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

US President Joe Biden has called on Americans to be vaccinated against coronavirus without delay, NBC reported.

Biden recalled that the US authorities intend to provide all adults in the country with access to vaccines from Monday.

Vaccinations are free and convenient, he said noting that this will allow people to do your best to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, including from its new strains, to help restore the economy and get life back on track.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, more than 39.5% of the state population (over 131.2 million people) received at least one dose of the drug for the coronavirus. Nearly 25.4% (84.2 million people) were fully vaccinated.